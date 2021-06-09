OTTUMWA — Patrons of the Ottumwa Municipal Band will hear familiar sounds from television and movies at this week’s concert.
Television and movie theme songs played by the band Thursday evening run from the 1950s to the 2000s. The program includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Muppet Show Theme,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hogan’s Heroes March,” “John Williams in Concert,” “The Addams Family Theme,” “A Symphony of Sitcoms,” “Theme Song from ‘Peter Gunn,’” “Cartoon Symphony,” “The Liberty Bell March,” and “America,the Beautiful.”
The concert is set for 7 p.m. in Central Park with Quincy Place Mall as a rain location. Changes in location will be announced on the band’s Facebook page.