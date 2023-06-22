OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band will continue with its fourth concert of the season with a performance Thursday, at 7 p.m. in Ottumwa’s Central Park, with the theme, “Beach Party.” Much of the music selected for the concert will have a beach theme, or be from those magic summers in the 1950s and '60s that many will remember.

Featured performers this week will be Dr. Christine Bergen, performing “Broadway Spectacular,” a medley of American musical theater songs including “Hello Dolly,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and Mame.” Steve Campbell, alto saxophone player with the band, will be a featured soloist on “What a Wonderful World.”

The full program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Creekwood Overture,” “Broadway Spectacular!” “A Fifties Time Capsule,” “Carnaval in Sao Paulo,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Big Fun in the Sun,” “What a Wonderful World,” “The Beach Boys Greatest Hits,” “Classic Rock ‘N’ Rock” and “America, the Beautiful.”

The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket for viewing the concert. In case of inclement weather, any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.

