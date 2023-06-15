OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band will continue its 159th season of summer evening concerts with a performance tonight at 7 p.m. in Ottumwa’s Central Park. Tonight’s music consists of a mix of styles.
The full program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “To Challenge the Sky and Heavens Above,” “Tango for Band,” “Southern Hymn,” “Colossus of Columbia March,” “Sarabande and Polka,” “Hootenanny,” “Close Encounters at Loch Ness,” “Riders for the Flag,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket for viewing the concert. In case of inclement weather, any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
