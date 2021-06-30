OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band is going patriotic this week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
The concert, set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Central Park, will feature a variety of music to commemorate Independence Day. Steve Campbell is the featured vocalist, performing “The Star-Spangled Spectacular” and a medley of George M. Cohan compositions, including “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”
Other selections by the band, under the direction of Brenda Hagedon, include “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Chorale Variations,” “Semper Fidelis,” “Serenata,” “Armed Forces — The Prid of America!” “Colonel Bogey March,” “Places, U.S.A.,” “The Stars and Strips Forever,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members are invited to wear red, white and blue and are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall with any change of venue being announced on the band’s Facebook page.