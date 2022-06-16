OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band will continue its 158th season of summer evening concerts with a performance at 7 p.m. tonight. The concert is being moved to the Quincy Place Mall due to the heat.
The theme for this week is “Oops!” during which the band will perform music depicting the many mistakes and foibles of everyday life. Music selected includes themes of bad relationships, silly little everyday mistakes, and even a piece where the band is supposed to play mistakes.
This week’s concert will feature two soloists. The first is Crystal James, who will be performing selections from the musical “Oliver.” The second featured performer will be Luke Miller, tubist with the band. He will be performing the tuba solo, “Tuba Capers.”
The complete program includes: “The Star Spangled Banner,” “English Country Settings,” “Highlights from ‘Oliver,’” “The Typewriter,” “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive,” “Colonel Bogey,” “Tuba Capers,” “Blame It On the Bossa Nova,” “The Lost Chord,” “A+ March” and “America, The Beautiful.”
The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs for viewing the concert in the mall. There is limited seating available.
The Ottumwa Municipal Band, under the direction of Brenda Hagedon, performs weekly concerts, every Thursday evening in June and July.