KNOXVILLE — After following Tracy Mondabough for nearly an hour on May 18, 2020, first-degree murder defendant Michelle Boat said she was just trying to figure out where her estranged husband was living.
That's when Mondabough ultimately went to 101 Glenwood in Pella, where Mondabough and Michelle Boat's estranged husband Nicholas Boat lived. It's also where Michelle Boat and Nicholas Boat once lived themselves.
In her testimony Monday, Michelle Boat said she put on latex gloves, got out of her car and went to confront Mondabough. During a physical struggle, Michelle Boat said she snapped and stabbed Mondabough.
That stab wound killed Mondabough, as it pierced through her heart.
Monday was the third day of the first-degree murder trial against Michelle Boat, a 56-year-old Pella woman charged in the stabbing death of Mondabough from May 18, 2020. During opening statements, attorneys for Boat told the jury their client was responsible for Mondabough's death, but have argued it wasn't premeditated murder but rather voluntary manslaughter in the heat of passion.
On direct questioning from her attorney Jill Eimermann, Michelle Boat said she began her day on May 18, 2020, by letting her dogs outside, fixing breakfast, going through craft materials from her late mother, and visiting with a nearby friend.
With her last $6, she decided that evening she would eat at Culver's. Michelle Boat said she got into her Cadillac sedan that's been shown in various court exhibits and trekked across town to Culver's.
On her way, she saw her estranged husband's truck parked at a laundromat.
Michelle Boat said when she got to Culver's she felt the line was too long for her to wait. She went back to the laundromat, hoping to see who was driving her estranged husband's truck.
"I parked there at the laundromat, and waited to see if it was him doing the laundry because I wanted to see him," Michelle Boat said.
But it was Mondabough she saw, first hauling the laundry to the truck and ultimately getting in the driver's seat and leaving.
"I just watched her and I followed her to wherever she was going because I wanted to know where my husband was living," Michelle Boat said.
She assumed Mondabough would be going home, but instead she went to Burger King, then to Vermeer where she ate with Nicholas Boat.
While watching, Michelle Boat saw her estranged husband and Mondabough kiss twice.
"He turned to her and he kissed her," Michelle Boat said. "And then he kissed her again," she said as she began crying.
Nicholas Boat went back to work, and Mondabough left. Michelle Boat followed, saying she hoped she could see where he was living so she could later beg him to come home.
Once parked at 101 Glenwood, Michelle Boat said she got out of her vehicle to speak to Mondabough. "I wanted to tell her how much I wanted him back, and I wanted her to leave him."
Michelle Boat claimed that she opened Mondabough's truck door. That's when she said Mondabough began screaming at her and hitting her, calling her a "crazy bitch."
During cross-examination, Michelle Boat said she put gloves on before she got out of the car, but the knife was in the car. During the altercation, Michelle Boat said she reached into her car, grabbed the knife, and then went back to Mondabough and stabbed her.
During cross-examination, Marion County Attorney Ed Bull attempted to illustrate each opportunity over the course of nearly an hour following Mondabough, and each opportunity during the ultimate altercation, that Michelle Boat had the opportunity to change her mind.
Mondabough was still wearing her seatbelt during the confrontation with Michelle Boat.
"All you had to do was step back, right?" Bull asked
"I guess so," Michelle Boat replied.
"But what you choose to do was turn and grab a knife, right?" Bull asked.
"She was hitting me in the face and my glasses fell off," Boat replied. "She was grabbing my face and scratching my face and hitting me."
Bull replied, "While she was seatbelted in?"
Boat replied, "Yes."
"And you decided to grab a knife, according to what you've told the jury here today," Bull asked. "Right?"
"Yes, I snapped. Yes," Boat said, crying.
Realizing Mondabough was injured, Michelle Boat left the scene and went home. She placed the clothes she was wearing into the laundry machine and then took a shower. Soon after, she heard officers banging at her window.
"I showered and I washed and I cried," Michelle Boat said. "And then I heard somebody banging on the window — banging and banging. And so I got out of the shower as fast as I could, and I rinsed off the knife and I put it under the sink in the bathroom, and I put the gloves and the towel in the toilet tank. I didn't know what else to do. I knew I was in trouble, but I didn't know what to do."
Bull also laid more of the timeline with communications between Michelle Boat and Mondabough's ex-boyfriend, as well as Mondabough herself.
According to Bull, one of the messages Michelle Boat sent to Mondabough read, "You'll be seeing my face in your dreams very soon. Because I'll be there when you open your eyes in the morning, and I'll be there when you close them at night."
Another message said, "So tell him to go home because that's where he belongs. If you don't, I'll be on you soon enough."
She ended a message saying, "See you soon."
Michelle Boat had also followed Mondabough to Vermeer before and saw her with Nicholas Boat. She approached them, and told Mondabough to "give him back." Nicholas Boat was on the phone with Vermeer security.
"You learned that day that if you wanted to confront Tracy, Vermeer would not be a good place to do it because of their security, right?" Bull asked.
"I wasn't going to attack Tracy, I was only trying to scare her away from my husband so she would leave him, so he would come back home," Michelle Boat replied.
"Because Tracy was the only thing standing between you and your husband from coming home, right?" Bull asked.
"That's what I assumed," she said.
Closing arguments are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, then the jury will receive their instructions and then retire for deliberations.