OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Civic Music Association will be presenting The Hall Sisters at Bridge View Center March 9 at 7 p.m.
The Hall Sisters bring their bright personalities and stunning vocal harmonies along with their love of music and multi-instrumental abilities. These engaging young artists have been described as a combination of Lady A and the harmony of the Carpenters, with an added touch of the famed sister groups of the past.
Admission is by season ticket or $15 at the door. Youth and students are admitted free. The performance is sponsored by the generosity of Ottumwa Civic Music Association members. For more information, call (641) 777-5903.
