The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of associate director David Sharp, returns June 13 to the Marge Dodd Stage for Music-on-the-Green.
“We’re Still Standing” is the theme of the concert, which features the music of Elton John, Mr. Mister, Kelly Clarkson, Journey, Queen and more.
This year’s free concert is sponsored by the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation.
Traditionally, this event is a family affair with hundreds of friends and families enjoying picnics in lawn chairs while soaking in the sun and enjoying the wonderful sights, sounds and talents of Ottumwa’s very own symphony orchestra. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 34 years of performances for the people of Ottumwa and southeast Iowa. Each year the orchestra performs five concerts in Ottumwa to include their Fall Concert, the Christmas Ball, Winter Concert, Spring Concert, and Music-on-the-Green.