OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra will present "Music On the Green" Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. on the Marge Dodd Stage at Indian Hills Community College.
The event is a family-friendly free concert, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic basket to the campus. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
This year's performance features No Strings Attached, the big band of the orchestra. Saxophonist and associate director David Sharp will direct the 16-piece ensemble, which will perform classic big band swing, Latin tunes, popular numbers and contemporary jazz works. No Strings Attached comprises some of the most outstanding jazz artists in the Midwest.
The concert is sponsored in part by Linda Montgomery and Mary Beth Hammer.