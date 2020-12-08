MYSTIC — Police have arrested a Mystic man 240 days after they said he purposefully collided with another occupied vehicle.
Jacob Daniel Johnson, 36, of Centerville, was charged with attempted murder and several other charges Tuesday morning after a pursuit, according to court filings.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Centerville Police Department, on April 12 at 11:08 a.m., Johnson was driving a 1985 GMC C2500 when he intentionally drove the vehicle into another in the 500 block of E. Oak St. in Centerville.
Police said the victim’s vehicle was pushed up East Oak Street before the vehicles came to a stop. The male victim fled on foot and was chased by Johnson, police said. A witness told police that Johnson was yelling that he was going to kill the victim, according to court documents.
Johnson fled the scene, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Around 3:32 a.m. Tuesday, the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that Johnson was said to be driving. The deputy began pursuing the vehicle, which fled at speeds over 85 miles per hour from the city of Mystic before the pursuit ended in the 13000 block of 470th St.
In addition to the attempted murder charge from the April incident, Johnson was charged with eluding, driving while licensed denied or revoked for OWI, reckless driving, and felon in control of a firearm. Johnson was served two warrants for failure to appear and had his pre-trial release revoked.
Online court filings indicate Johnson has not yet appeared in court on the charges and does not yet have an attorney.