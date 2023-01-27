FAIRFIELD — The Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement and other law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at 303 E. Kirkwood Ave. in Fairfield Thursday finding methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and firearms.
As a result, 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr., who resides at the address, was charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor.
Among the felonies for which Carey Jr was cited:
— Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (Class D felony)
— Possession with intent to deliver marijuana (Class D felony)
— Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (Class C felony)
— Possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms (Class C felony)
— Failure to affix drug tax stamp (Class D felony)
— Felon in possession of a firearm (Class D felony)
— Possession of offensive weapon, short-barrel rifle (Class D felony)
Carey Jr. was also charged with a misdemeanor for maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold — aggravated.
Carey Jr. was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and held pending his initial court appearance.
The Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement was assisted by the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force, the Iowa State Patrol, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Fairfield Police Department.
