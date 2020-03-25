OTTUMWA — It was not how many envisioned National Ag Day being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.
Then again, maybe it was the perfect day to celebrate the importance of agriculture.
While several events, including next month’s Iowa Future Farmers of America (FFA) Leadership Conference, have been set aside by the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, agricultural commodities were being moved across the country to help combat the current worldwide crisis. Trucking restriction limits have been temporarily waived thanks to an emergency proclamation, ensuring store shelves are stocked with produce and farmers have what they need to prepare the upcoming planting season.
“Our farmers, ranchers, foresters and producers in America are feeding and clothing the world,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue stated on Tuesday. “Now, more than ever, it’s important that the American people not forget that.”
Tyson Foods CEO Noel White has stated that grocery store shelves will soon be restocked with meat products following a recent surge in demand. According to White, Tyson has made changes to its processing facilities to increase supplies for grocery stores instead of restaurants to ensure an ample food supply is available for those staying home practicing “social distancing” in hopes of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
“Once we are able to replenish supplies, which is probably going to take another week or so, then I think we’ll be back in better equilibrium between supply and demand,” White told Politico magazine.
The North American Meat Institute, which represents major meatpackers, says the industry is taking steps to keep operations running at normal or increased capacity. Companies are also enhancing benefits like paid sick leave, access to health care to treat or detect the virus and other enhancements including waiving copays or deductibles.
“Our farmers are resilient, and during these uncertain times they are still working, day in and day out, to produce what’s needed for our growing population,” said Perdue. “I challenge the American public to keep our farmers, ranchers and producers on their minds — for all their work to provide us a safe, healthy and abundant food supply. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”
The 92nd Iowa FFA Leadership Conference was scheduled to take place in on April 19-21. More than 6,000 FFA members and guests from across the state gather to learn about careers in the agriculture industry, compete for scholarships, volunteer in the community and shape the future of the Iowa FFA Association during the event.
The Iowa FFA Association is actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the United States and in Iowa. The most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) are being utilized to direct decisions and actions.
“It was a really tough call, but we wanted to look out for people’s safety,” Pella native and Iowa FFA president Chandler Jahner said. “We are still planning on doing a meeting of the delegates to handle our business including the election of officers. We’re just waiting on the all-clear to have more than 50-100 people in a room together to do interviews and have our delegates there.”