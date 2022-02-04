OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Fire Department is reminding residents that next week is National Burn Awareness Week, with the focus this year on preventing burns in the kitchen, as 47% of all home fires are caused by cooking
To reduce the possibility of a kitchen fire or burns to family members, residents are asked to do the following:
- When cooking, always turn pot handles away from the from the stove so the handle is out of reach of a young child or does not get bumped.
- Avoid wearing loose clothing while cooking, barbecuing or tending to a fire pit or fireplace.
- Do not leave cooking appliance cords within children's reach.
There are also other preventative measures to protect children from burn injuries, and parents are also advised to teach children about safety with hot objects and liquids:
- Place hot food and beverages in the center of the table, and avoid using tablecloths that could easily be pulled off.
- Food and liquids that young children consume should always be tested for temperature prior to consumption.
- When bathing a child, always turn on the cold water before the hot. Check the temperature before putting the child in the bathtub, and in a way in which they are facing away from the faucet.
- Store lighters and matches out of sight and reach of children.
- In the warmer months, protect skin from the sun and always used sunscreen with a high SPF rating.
National Burn Awareness week begins Sunday and runs through Feb. 12.