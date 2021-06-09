OTTUMWA — Joseph Nauman has been named the Entrepreneur of the Year due to his efforts during last month’s Lemonade Day.
His stand during the May 15 event stood out to judges in many ways. He used parking spaces in front of his stand as a drive-up for lemonade, planned on saving and sharing more money than was spent, and offered a chance to win a book he wrote with the purchase of a glass of lemonade. He will receive a cash prize and plaque.
Payton Dickerson was recognized for best stand design, while best tasting went to Allie Alexander.
Lemonade Day, which operates in licensed markets in the United States, Canada and Bermuda, is a youth entrepreneurship program that teaches kids how to start, own and operate their own business by hosting a lemonade stand in their community. Ottumwa’s event was the first of its kind in Iowa.
“The first Lemonade Day Ottumwa was a huge success. Ottumwa supported our young entrepreneurs and we all had a great day checking out all the great lemonade recipes” said Shea Greiner, vice president of engagement and organizational advancement of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, which sponsored the event along with Indian Hills Regional Entrepreneurship Center.
For more information on the event or how to participate in 2022, visit www.gopiporg. The program is also seeking mentors, investors, business partners, locations and customers to make the day a success.