OTTUMWA — Wapello County residents were skeptical.
They felt burned when the Dakota Access Pipeline traversed the area, ruining farmland. Who's to stop Navigator Heartland Greenway from doing the same thing?
Officials from the Iowa Utilities Board and Navigator CO2 were on hand for a public information meeting at Bridge View Center Friday to point out a carbon-capture pipeline that will carry liquified carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilize plants to storage wells in an underground rock formation in central Illinois.
Carbon-capture is new to Navigator, a Dallas-based company that has constructed pipelines in Oklahoma and west Texas. No definitive route has been selected, and any construction won't begin until the first half of 2024. However, negotiation of property easements could begin once the meeting was over.
But, it is anticipated the pipeline will traverse much of the same area of the county as the Dakota Access Pipeline, with a proposed route working through the northeast corner of the county, which had some landowners questioning the project.
"It just seems like you're beating up on the same people twice," one landowner said. "What if a third pipeline wants to come, or fourth or fifth? I've been through the electric lines issues years ago, the pipeline issues. Spread it around a little bit.
"No sense beating up on the same people who've had horrible experiences with Dakota."
Stephen Lee, Navigator's Executive Vice President of Engineering, said the pipeline would run between 25 and 50 feet from the easements of the Dakota pipeline.
The project covers 36 counties in Iowa, running northwest to southeast, and this was the 18th public information meeting the group participated in. The pipeline would run through about half of Mahaska County, with a branch that would run east through the heart of Clinton County.
Navigator expressed that it wants to work in "good faith" with landowners all through the process, and will be liable for damages to property.
"We acknowledge there will be crop loss," said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Navigator's Executive Vice President of Public Affairs. "We are proactively proposing a 240% yield compensation payable up front.
"We can't take into account things that we don't know," she said. "And that's where those conversations are really critical. So we're optimizing the route for a way that works best for you as a landowner and us as a company."
Yet, several residents lamented about the Dakota pipeline for various reasons, mostly because the company wouldn't allow some to live on their land while construction was taking place, but also because they've already dealt with damaged land.
"I don't think three years is enough to pay for a lifetime worth of damage," another landowner said. "Is this really the solution to our problems? Because I feel like when we have a manmade solution to these problems, it ends up not working out in our favor."
Lee admitted that pipeline contractors "aren't the best when it comes to restoration."
"We have to start somewhere (with the compensation). I wouldn't consider just three years. It's 240% over certain period of time," Lee said. "Everybody's property is different, but it's up to the landowner and us to negotiate that if you have certain terms that you'd like in that easement to put more teeth into it."
Another resident asked what the company would do "when there was a leak," not "if." The company provides 24-hour monitoring of the line, and is hoping to conduct that out of an office in Omaha or Des Moines in the near future.
"When it comes to the recognition of a potential release, the isolation is in seconds," Lee said. "We have various types of valves, some require human interventions, some by sitting at an operating board and pushing a button to close a valve.
"That is our liability to make sure this pipeline is safe."
The project is a $1.6 billion investment in the state and would bring in approximately $25 million in property tax revenue as well as creating over 5,000 jobs, either permanent or construction jobs.
After the public information meetings are completed, most of 2022 will be spent on receiving feedback on route adjustments from landowners, and right-of-way easement acquisition.