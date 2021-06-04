OTTUMWA — The number of new cases of the coronavirus continues to fall statewide as the number of Iowans vaccinated rises upward.
In Wapello County, nearly 12,000 residents have been vaccinated, or about 34.3% of the county’s total population.
As of Friday, there were 11,997 residents of the county who have received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 1,123 have received the first of two required doses.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Wapello County added no new cases of the virus in the last week. Davis County added eight new cases, Appanoose four, Monroe three and Van Buren two.
There were 14 new deaths in the state since May 29, but none were of local residents.
Iowa added 637 cases in the last week, or less than 100 new cases per day. It’s the lowest rate of case growth since April 2020, when the pandemic was first reaching Iowa.
Statewide, another 26,262 Iowans became fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last week. About 43.6% of the state’s total population has received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 5% have received the first of two doses.
The number receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine area the area were 6,365 in Jefferson (34.8% of population), 4,235 in Appanoose (34.1%), 2,655 in Monroe (34.5%), 2,395 in Davis (26.6%), and Van Buren 2,152 (30.6%).
The number of hospitalizations statewide was down to 91 as of Friday. There were just 17 patients in an intensive care unit.
While hospitalizations with COVID-19 have dwindled the lowest since the state began publicly tracking the data in August, there’s a different population making up those taking hospital beds.
Earlier in the pandemic, elderly individuals made up the largest segment of those hospitalized. As of Friday, 40% of those hospitalized in the state are between the ages of 30 and 39 years old.