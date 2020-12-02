OTTUMWA — There were 22 new deaths from the coronavirus in Iowa reported in state data Wednesday, along with nearly 3,000 new positive cases of the virus.
Between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state saw another 2,964 individuals test positive for COVID-19, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. It’s the highest 24-hour tally in nearly a week.
Of the new cases, 49 were in Wapello County, 13 in Jefferson, eight in Van Buren, five in Appanoose, three in Davis and three in Monroe.
There was a new death reported in Monroe County, the county’s 13th since the pandemic began.
Iowa reported that 6,897 individuals were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours. There were 4,816 recoveries reported.
Hospitalizations remained relatively flat from Tuesday’s numbers. State data reported that 1,162 were hospitalized in the state and 226 were in an intensive care unit. There were 181 new admissions in the last 24 hours.
Bed availability dipped slightly to 352, the lowest number reported since last week when 344 were available. The statistic doesn’t account for whether the free beds are staffed and truly open, or could be opened.
There were 14 Wapello County residents hospitalized, and eight in Appanoose, seven in Davis, five in Van Buren, four in Monroe and four in Jefferson.
All six of the Courier’s coverage area counties had positivity rates under 20% for the first time since Nov. 5. The 14-day average is the number of positive tests received compared to the number of tests taken. It’s a key metric tracked to determine virus spread.
While all counties were below 20%, they all remained above 15% and are more than three times the percentage the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to determine whether an area is a hot spot for virus spread.
The rate was highest in Jefferson and Van Buren counties, each at 19.8%. The rate was 19.7% in Wapello, 19.6% in Appanoose, 19.5% in Davis and 18.4% in Monroe.
Active cases rose again in Wapello County to 853 — the highest in the Courier’s coverage area.
The number of active cases was down to 453 in Appanoose, up to 398 in Jefferson, down to 218 in Davis, down to 152 in Monroe and up to 147 in Van Buren.
A long-term care outbreak at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa was removed from the state’s data dashboard on Tuesday, signaling the outbreak's end. Outbreaks end once facilities go 28 days without a new case.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.
Those wanting to be tested can visit testiowa.com to schedule a test at the Ottumwa Test Iowa Clinic.