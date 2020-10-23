OTTUMWA — Nearly 29% of registered voters in Wapello County have already cast their ballot in the 2020 election.
On Friday, Iowa set a record for absentee voting as more voters shift to locking in their ballots before election day. The Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said that 685,234 voters had submitted their ballots, a record.
The popularity of early voting in the state was already growing in the state and the country. While the coronavirus pandemic gives some an extra reason to vote early, the number of voters taking advantage of the option was already growing. In fact, the previous absentee voting record was set in 2016.
In Wapello County, the auditor’s office has received 5,929 ballots as of Friday, according to state data. Democrat ballots outnumber those from Republicans more than 2-to-1.
There were about 1,163 ballots that had been requested but not yet returned by voters.
In the 2016 election, 15,277 voters cast ballots in Wapello County, with 6,340 coming in before election day. In that election, President Donald Trump had 57% of the vote.
APPANOOSE COUNTY
As of Friday, there have been 2,188 absentee ballots cast out of 8,223 registered voters. Democrats and Republicans make up roughly the same amount of ballots. There have been 523 ballots requested but not yet returned. Appanoose County has 8,223 active registered voters.
In 2016, Trump received 65% of the vote in Appanoose County.
DAVIS COUNTY
In Davis County, 1,362 have already returned ballots with a nearly even split between the two major parties. About 309 voters have requested ballots but have not yet returned them. There are 4,888 registered voters that are active in the county.
In 2016, Trump won with 69% of the vote in Davis County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
There have been 4,212 ballots returned to the Jefferson County Auditor as of Friday. The number of Democrat voters outnumber Republican voters by more than 1,500. There are 850 ballots that have been requested but have not yet been returned. There are 10,762 active registered voters in Jefferson.
In 2016, Trump won narrowly with 45% of the vote in Jefferson County.
MONROE COUNTY
Republicans and Democrats roughly split the 1,410 ballots submitted so far in Monroe County. There have been 284 ballots requested that have not yet been returned. There are 4,785 registered active voters in the county.
In 2016, Trump won with nearly 68% of the vote in Monroe County.
VAN BUREN COUNTY
More Republicans than Democrats have returned ballots early in Van Buren County. So far, 935 voters have voted in the county, 482 of them Republicans. There are 279 voters who have requested ballots but have not yet returned them. There are 4,739 registered active voters in the county.
In 2016, Trump won Van Buren County with more than 70% of the vote.