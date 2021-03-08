OTTUMWA — A growing number of Iowans have been vaccinated from the coronavirus.
In new data Monday, reported 26,893 more doses have been distributed since it last reported data on Sunday. The data showed there have been 860,517 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine injected into the arms of Iowans thus far.
About 8.9% of the population has received a completed vaccine series of two doses, while another 10.5% of Iowans have received their first dose and are awaiting a second dose.
The number of new virus cases have continued a downward trend statewide to the lowest level since July. State data reported 149 new cases on Monday following low testing from the weekend.
According to data analysis by the New York Times, Iowa is one of 27 states where new coronavirus cases are lower and continuing to trend that way. In 17 states, cases are growing, including nearby South Dakota.
Statewide, there was one new death reported in Iowa on Monday by the state’s public health department. That brings the death toll to 5,559.
There were three new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose and one in Van Buren County.
Wapello County ranks 51st in the state for percentage of population that has received both doses. To date, there have been 1,983 residents, or about 5.7%, receive both doses and another 3,525 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 810 in Jefferson, 583 in Monroe, 561 in Appanoose, 328 in Davis and 208 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly to 168 as of Monday morning. There were 37 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8.6%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.