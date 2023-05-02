Corn planting in Iowa is roughly on schedule this year and is 11 days ahead of last year, when planting was significantly delayed by rain in much of the state.
An estimated 29% of the state’s corn crop had been planted as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That is one day behind the five-year average.
About 16% of the state’s soybean crop was planted, which was one day ahead of the average.
“While planting progress continues at a decent pace, the colder than normal temperatures and dry weather have not done any favors for crop emergence,” the USDA said in its weekly progress report. “State level moisture supplies are still tightening up with the lack of precipitation.”
Soil temperatures ranged from about 44 degrees in the northeast to 54 degrees in the southwest on Sunday, according to Iowa State University data. Corn generally germinates best when soil temperatures surpass 50 degrees.
About 71% of the state’s topsoil has adequate or surplus moisture, the USDA estimates. That’s down from 78% a week ago.
Overall drought conditions have held relatively steady in the past two months, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The driest places are still predominantly in northwest Iowa, where there remains a pocket of exceptional drought — the worst classification — in Monona and Woodbury counties south of Sioux City.
Nearly two-thirds of the state is abnormally dry, and about a third is suffering from some degree of drought.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.