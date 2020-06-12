OTTUMWA — The COVID-19 virus is still spreading through southeast Iowa, but the rate at which it is doing so continues to slow.
Only nine new cases were announced in Wapello County and the surrounding area by state officials on Thursday. Seven were in Wapello County, while Davis and Jefferson counties reported one each.
A similar total was reported Friday, with seven new cases as of 5 p.m. No area county has seen a double-digit total this month.
The percentage of tests turning up positive has fallen as well. The area had a 20-30 percent positive rate for much of May, but that figure has fallen to less than 10 percent this month. Testing dipped at the beginning of June, but has rebounded in recent days.
State data shows two-thirds of all the confirmed COVID patients in the area have now recovered. Forty-eight people have died.
Wapello County makes up the vast majority of patients in most categories. More than 73 percent of the area cases are from Wapello County, as are 70 percent of those who have recovered. Half of those who have died lived in Wapello County.
Statewide infections peaked in late April and fell through May. The number of new infections reported daily has remained stable in June.