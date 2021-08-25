OTTUMWA — Every county in Iowa is experiencing high or substantial levels of coronavirus transmission as the state added more than 7,000 new cases of the virus in the last week.
Only six counties in Iowa are not at a high transmission rate, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All of the Courier-area counties have high rates as of Wednesday.
There were 7,112 new Iowans who tested positive in the last week, an average new daily case rate above 1,000 per day. It’s the highest seven-day trend since January in the state.
Younger Iowans are becoming infected with the virus at higher numbers. In the last week, 17% of the state's new positive cases were in Iowans under the age of 17, up from 13% a week prior.
There were 42 more deaths reported in the latest report by the Iowa Department of Public Health, including two from Wapello County. Since the pandemic began, 126 Wapello County residents have died from COVID-19.
In the last week, Wapello County added 101 positive test results, according to new state data. There were 25 new positive tests in Van Buren, 31 in Appanoose, 24 in Davis, 61 in Jefferson and 13 in Monroe.
Vaccinations in Davis County have progressed enough to move it out of its claim as the state’s least vaccinated county. That honor now resides with Lyon County, where 30.3% of citizens are fully vaccinated. In Davis County, about 30.4% of citizens have received all required doses.
However, Davis County has had the highest level of case growth in Iowa, when adjusted for population, according to an analysis by the New York Times. Cases in the county have grown 162% over the last two weeks.
Wapello County ranks 83rd in the state for vaccination rate, with 40.09% of its citizens receiving all required doses.
In Iowa, the public health department reports that 48.6% of Iowans are fully vaccinated.
This week, Iowa crossed a milestone for total COVID-19 cases of more than 400,000.
As of press time, the state had not yet provided an update on hospitalizations.
The Associated Press reported that officials are especially concerned in Polk County, which just hosted more than 1 million visitors to the Iowa State Fair, where mask wearing was voluntary and large crowds gathered for concerts and indoor events. The county has 82,000 children under age 12 who do not qualify for vaccination and are vulnerable to infection, said Polk County Health Department Director Helen Eddy.
“Our hospitals are full. Our healthcare workers are tired. Parents and guardians are scared to send their children to schools,” Eddy said Tuesday in a statement as she pleaded for people to get vaccinated and wear masks again in public.
Public health officials said it will be difficult to track cases back to the 11-day fair in Des Moines. It’s likely to take at least five days for symptoms to show up and seven to 10 days for cases to be seen in the data, said Dr. Meghan Schaeffer, an epidemiologist working as a consultant for Polk County.