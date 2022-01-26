OTTUMWA — Hospitalizations tracked slightly down for a second week after the state hit had spiked to over 1,000 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health released Wednesday showed that 929 were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. That number includes those who are hospitalized for another reason but tested positive for COVID-19 after they were admitted — a share that was 43% as of Tuesday.
The most hospitalized at one time with COVID-19 in Iowa was 1,510 in November 2020. On Jan. 17, there were 1,010 in the hospital with COVID-19 in Iowa.
As of Tuesday, 35 children age 17 and under were hospitalized in Iowa. There were 165 patients who required intensive care statewide.
Iowa saw about a 1% growth from last week in the number of citizens who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. There were 15,171 more Iowans that became fully vaccinated, and another 32,683 received a booster dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Overall, about 59.5% of Iowas are considered fully vaccinated, and 29.4% are considered "up to date" on vaccinations, meaning they've received a booster dose. Booster doses are recommended at least five months after a person received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to CDC data, about 35% of Iowans have not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
After Iowa set an all-time record for new cases last week, the number of new cases slowed a bit this week. State data showed there were 34,949 new cases reported over a seven-day period that ended on Tuesday.
The number of new deaths reported, however, rose from the prior week. The Iowa health department added 184 new deaths for Iowa on Wednesday. That raises the total killed by the COVID-19 pandemic to 8,501. It was the most deaths reported in a single week since February 2021.
Deaths are reported on a delay of days or weeks as state officials confirm data with federal officials. Thus, it can take several weeks for deaths that occurred from a spike in cases or hospitalizations to show up in state data.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 373 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were five new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 171 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 48.2%, or 16,857, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 117 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were two new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 62 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.1%, or 5,724, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 35 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were two new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 29 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 35.7%, or 3,209, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 160 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were two new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 49 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 87th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 47%, or 8,600, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 84 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 44 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 90th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44.9%, or 3,463, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 60 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 25 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 94th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 41.2%, or 2,900, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.