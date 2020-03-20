OTTUMWA — One of the first big events canceled in Ottumwa due to the COVID-19 outbreak has become one of the first to reschedule.
Foreigner was scheduled to be in Ottumwa on March 18, but canceled its tour amid the virus’ spread nationally. The band has announced it now plans to be in Ottumwa Saturday, Oct. 17.
In addition, comedian Ron White's April 23 performance has been rescheduled as well. He will now appear at 8 p.m. Sept. 10.
According to a statement by Bridge View Center, original tickets will be honored and “no action is required by the ticket holder.” For those unable to attend the new date, refunds are available through the original point of purchase.
Refunds for online purchases through Ticketmaster can be sought online. Those who purchased tickets at Bridge View can get refunds when the center reopens.