OTTUMWA — Two acts at Bridge View Center have been delayed again, the facility said Friday.
Foreigner has changed its Ottumwa concert to June 24. Tickets for the new date are on sale; previously purchased tickets from past rescheduled dates will also be honored. Tickets can be purchased through the BVC Ticket Office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at ticketmaster.com.
Ron White’s stop, previously set for May, has been rescheduled to Sept. 19. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the September date. Those unable to attend need to request a refund by May 3; contact the point of purchase with any questions.