OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved Miguel Torres as a deputy sheriff during Tuesday's weekly meeting the courthouse, and also brought up a way to perhaps fill any law enforcement holes in the sheriff's office.
Torres, who will begin his service June 7, had been a corrections officer in the Wapello County Jail for eight years before being promoted, and now the county will search for his replacement. In a time when hiring law enforcement officers is a challenge, a discussion ensued between sheriff Don Phillips and supervisor Brian Morgan.
"We talked with Indian Hills for a second time and they were going to send three people down," Phillips said of potential interest in Torres' current role. "But they haven't showed up, so we checked and reached out to (deputy) Chris (Shadduck) down at Cardinal to see if he had any graduating students that might be interested. He thought he had one so we said to send them up."
That is when Morgan wondered about the viability of looking at a different way to groom future deputies, using the Torres hire as an example.
"It'd be nice to hire someone like Miguel coming out the jail," Morgan said. "He's worked in the jail, so he knows kind of what's going on. So it'd be nice to maybe try to get someone else in the jail that has some aspirations of moving into a deputy. Hire this person, but look at another correctional officer position, that if you have a deputy go down, that person can slide into that role."
Supervisor Jerry Parker tried to clarify Morgan's reasoning further.
"What he's saying is we would approve replacing the one for the deputy you're hiring," he said. "But we'd like to see another hired that maybe has some thoughts of being a deputy someday."
"An example would be that someone you would hire, maybe he's possibly a little timid yet, and being in that jail atmosphere may help give him a better idea before he goes on the road," Morgan said.
Phillips seemed on board with the logic, but has also mentioned the difficult hurdles to clear for law enforcement, and a declining interest in the field.
"The issue we're having is law enforcement is very competitive in the hiring process, and Miguel has been a dedicated employee with us," he said. "We have communities around us that are two to five people down, and they can't get anybody to show up."
Morgan talked about having an eye for a potential deputy.
"I just think maybe looking at another position. If you have someone that's like, 'Boy that (person) would make a good deputy but we don't have a spot for them right now,'" Morgan said. "What can we do to get him in? The jail is almost a pre-training.
"That's what put the idea in my head, getting that on-the-job training in that atmosphere."