OTTUMWA — Ottumwa dog owners can purchase 2021 City of Ottumwa dog licenses beginning Monday.
Dog owners are reminded that licenses are required for any dog in the city over the age of 4 months, unless the dog is kept in a kennel licensed by Iowa for breeding and sale purposes.
The first floor of city hall will be open to citizens needing to purchase tags. Masks are heavily encouraged when entering the building as extra safety precautions are in place.
The license fee is $10 per dog for spayed or neutered, and $20 per dog if it is not spayed or neutered through Jan. 31. On Feb. 1 of each year, licenses from the previous year become delinquent and the fee increases to $15 and $25. The last day to purchase a 2021 license without penalty is Jan. 29.
In 2019, the city passed a resolution to increase the price of dog licenses by $5, with the increase going to the Heartland Humane Society, the city's contracted animal no-kill shelter.
The owner must present a current certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian showing the dog has been vaccinated against rabies. City dogs licenses are available at the following places:
• Ottumwa Police Department.
• City Clerk's office on the first floor of city hall.
• Eastview Animal Clinic, at 11596 Bladensburg Road
• Pipestone Veterinary Clinic, at 2830 N. Court St.
• Thomas Veterinary Clinic, at 17591 U.S. 34
• Animal Clinic Southside, at 301 Richmond Ave.
• Heartland Humane Society, at 314 Fox Sauk Road.
In addition to licensing being a city law, it also provides the Animal Control Officer with a means of identification for quickly reuniting an owner with lost pets.
For more information, contact the clerk's office at (641) 683-0621.