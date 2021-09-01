OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation has three grant opportunities opening this month for local nonprofit organizations.
The newly developed Nonprofit Pandemic Support Fund was created by the foundation to assist in filling the gap of loss revenue experienced by local nonprofits. Awards are based on the organization's operational budget, ranging from $3,000 to $10,000.
The Legacy Youth Alliance is accepting applications through Oct. 31, and those grants award up to $2,500 to youth-led projects and youth-serving organizations twice per year.
The Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund will accept grant applications for its 31st cycle from Sept. 15-Oct. 15. The grants are competitive, single-year awards that from from $2,500-$30,000, with priority given to programs and projects that will positive impact area residents.
Applications are open to any 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating and/or providing services in Wapello County. All applications materials are available on the Legacy Foundation's website at www.ottumwalegacy.org.