OTTUMWA — Leslie Owens is purchasing Hair’s The Place at 901 W. Williams Street in Ottumwa from current owner Rick McFarland.
Owens has been a Hair Professional for over 30 years and welcomes McFarland’s customers as they will continue to specialize in men, women and children haircutting.
McFarland and Brenda Bitner, stylist at Hair’s The Place, will work together with Leslie to make this transition as seamless as possible.
McFarland would like to thank his customers of the past 50 years for their patronage and the friendships he has made. The ownership change should be completed by September.
