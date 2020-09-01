OTTUMWA — A new addition to Ottumwa Park is already getting plenty of use.
A new basketball court has been installed near the playground equipment. Ottumwa Parks Director Gene Ratjhe said the project has been in the works for about a year.
“I go the grant last fall,” he said, referring to a $25,000 grant from the Wapello County Foundation for the project. From there, a contractor was hired in the spring and poured concrete in June. From there, parks employees installed the hoops and painted the lines.
“The basketball players have been asking for a new court, and we got it done,” Rathje said.
He said the other courts in Ottumwa Park get a lot of use but they’re 47 years old and deteriorating, with only one of the two courts usable. And, Rathje said, they’re much smaller.
The new court measures 75 feet long and 50 feet wide. “It’s about as big as they get for outdoor basketball parks,” Rathje said, big enough to host a full-size five-on-five game. “I wanted to make this big enough for five-on-five so the guys wouldn’t have to downsize their game or numbers.”
The new court is already getting use. Rathje said he’s seen people using it while he’s riding his bike through the park, and he sees signs of use in the mornings as well with beverage containers being left behind.
Its location in the park helps draw people in to use the court as well. Situated next to the playground equipment allows parents to use their court while overseeing their children while they play. “I’ve already seen that happening,” Rathje said. “We’ve got sort of a mini recreation complex going on over here with the playground and the courts.”
The court is open to the public and no reservations are needed to use it, Rathje said. “Word’s still getting out about it, and once it spreads, I think we’ll get a lot of players here,” he said. “It’s like the old theory: ‘If you build it, they will come.’”