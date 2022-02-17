OTTUMWA — The trauma may never go away, but Handle With Care's goal is to make sure children can cope and have the resources to be able to feel comfortable dealing with it.
Megan Logan, the children's care coordinator for the South Central Behavior Health Region, is rolling out a program that allows the three Wapello County school districts — Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Cardinal and Ottumwa, as well as Ottumwa Christian School — to partner with other entities to provide children a safe space and resources in the wake of a traumatic event.
Cardinal has long been on the frontlines for behavioral health with students, and Logan hopes the other school districts will reap the benefits as well.
"The program promotes safe and supportive homes, schools and communities, and protects children and help traumatized children heal and thrive," she said. "We looked into this and felt there was going to be a good fit for Wapello County to help support these kids. The ultimate goal is to help students succeed in school."
SCBHR has plenty of partners on board to make sure the program gets off the ground, ranging from law enforcement, to the Ottumwa Fire Department and rural fire departments and Great Prairie AEA, to name a few.
Under the program, schools designate a "point person" to receive Handle With Care notifications. Law enforcement or emergency personnel will tell those people to handle a child with care, and then resources are offered to that child.
The point people in the school districts are Meadow Ream (Ottumwa), Chris Shadduck (Cardinal), Nicky Thomas (EBF) and Tracey Menninga (Ottumwa Christian).
"Those involved at the school, and myself, would provide resources that a child would be eligible for," Logan said. "The teacher is not to pry about what happened, but the teacher knows that something happened. So that might be why a child is acting the way they are.
"The purpose is give them some extra tender loving care and maybe additional time in a counselor's office, or maybe going down to the nurse's office, just to have a break because things have gotten very overwhelming."
Logan also said one of the goals is to allow the community to come together to support children suffering from a traumatic event. Logan said children who have been exposed to trauma are more at risk to having other issues later in life.
"They're more at risk to truancies, expulsion, suspension, or may even end up in the juvenile justice system," she said. "So we're really hoping this program helps those kids who are exposed to trauma, to help get them those additional resources to hopefully help mitigate some of those truancies, expulsions, etc.
"I would also say Wapello County has an opportunity to support children and getting involved because it takes a village with children."