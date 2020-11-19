OTTUMWA — New scholarships will be available for Wapello County students beginning with the next school year.
The Ann Piper Scholarship Trust, which is administered by the trust department of U.S. Bank in Ottumwa, could distribute around $50,000 per year to students starting with the 2021-22 school year.
The scholarships are awarded to residents of Wapello County only, and they must be enrolled full-time and "making satisfactory scholastic progress" at a four-year college or university in Iowa, leading to a bachelor's degree or post-graduate degree, or enrolled at a two-year college in an associate degree program leading to a four-year course of study and bachelor's degree.
The scholarship is renewable annually for up to four years. Scholarship grants will be in the amount of $2,000 each for the 2021-22 school year.
Students may apply on line at annpiperscholarship.awardspring.com. The deadline to apply is midnight on Feb. 15, 2021.