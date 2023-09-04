OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Civic Music Association begins its 93rd season with a lineup of four great concerts, the first being The Legacy Trio. This Oct. 11 concert features three talented singers performing many of the greatest hits from the Kingston Trio, Peter, Paul & Mary all the way through Simon & Garfunkel and John Denver as well as many others.
The second concert of the season will be an award winning vocal/guitar, husband wife team (Camille and Stuie of the French Family Band) from Australia. They will perform songs done by Karen Carpenter, Ann Murray, Charlie Chapman, and Johnny Cash just to name a few.
A third concert brings back the music of ABBA with the group called ABBACADABRA. Think of “Mamma Mia” and Dancing Queen, Fernando, Chiquitita, and many more.
The final concert will bring great jazz music to Ottumwa with the High Society Big Band. This Des Moines based group features music from countless big band leaders in the golden age of jazz.
All the Ottumwa concerts will be at Bridgeview and start at 7 p.m. All four concerts are available with an adult season pass for $35 and students get in free of charge. Individual concert tickets are also available at the door. But even better, an Ottumwa season pass gives you access to concerts in Centerville, Fairfield and Washington sponsored by their civic music associations. That makes eighteen concerts you can attend for $35.
If you have not received a mailing with all the concert listings, contact Judy Engle at 641-777-5903. There are two concerts that happen before Ottumwa’s first concert (one in Washington on Sept. 14 and one in Centerville on Sept. 23). Remember, all these concerts (18) are available to you for just $35.00 through the Ottumwa Civic Music Association (OCMA). Any business or individual interested in sponsoring a concert with a tax-deductible donation may talk to Judy as well.
