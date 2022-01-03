Ottumwa Regional Health Center is ringing in 2022 with the year’s first bundle of joy.
Weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches, DezLee was born to Makayla and Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 2, at 2:11 p.m., according to a press release from Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
“I was in labor for a long time and all the nurses were really helpful and very encouraging,” said Makayla. “Dr. Johnson was very nice and good to me. Overall, I had a really good experience here.”
Ottumwa Regional’s Women’s Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. The Center offers invitingly warm environment, private rooms, dedicated medical staff, Breastfeeding support, in-center surgical suite offers the assurance to mothers who may require a C-section and a Level II nursery.
“Our clinical and support staffs are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies,” said Shery Fipps, MSN, Director of Women and Family Center. “It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.”
Ottumwa Regional’s Women’s Center is located at 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue in Ottumwa. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call 641-684-2300, or visit OttumwaRegionalHealth. com