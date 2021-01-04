OTTUMWA — Friday’s drive from Bloomfield to Ottumwa was “interesting” for William Dyer.
“We drove through the storm that came through Friday. It was interesting, very interesting,” he said. “It was interesting to try to stay calm and drive safely while knowing there might be a baby on the way.”
In fact, his daughter, Ella Rae, was the first baby born in 2021 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Mom Jierra Summers said she labored for about 24 hours before she was brought in for a C-section. “It was a long process,” she said.
Ella Rae entered the world at 9:42 a.m. Jan. 2, weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.
Summers said it never entered her mind that they would have the New Year’s baby. First of all, Ella Rae came early, at 37 weeks. But the mother of four didn’t even know about the recognition.
“We didn’t have any idea [it was a thing]. It was a complete shock,” she said. “When we came to the hospital on the first, they told us if we delivered, we’d be the first baby. They gave us a head’s up, but they didn’t tell us we’d be getting anything or be recognized for it.”
In fact, calling herself more of a giver than a receiver, she said her first thought was, “Why, really?”
Dyer wasn’t aware of it either, he said, until they were in the delivery room and one of the nurses said she was pretty sure it was the first baby of the new year.
Summers said Ella Rae received blankets and clothes, pacifiers, mittens, socks and gift cards. “Just a little bit of everything,” she said.
“I wasn’t honestly expecting to get anything, but I’m glad we did,” Dyer said. “It will be nice to not have to worry about buying some of that stuff for awhile. Some of the outfits are adorable. I can’t wait to see her in them.”
But his thoughts were with mother and child in the hospital. Dyer returned home Sunday evening to care for the three older children in the family — and to help prepare for Ella Rae’s early arrival. He said the baby is under a blue light to help her liver, but otherwise she’s doing all right.
“She’s doing really good,” said Summers. “We get to go home [Tuesday], I think.” She said she was also recovering well from her fourth C-section.
That part had Dyer expressing some worry. “It’s always a concern when you have to have surgery to deliver a baby,” he said. It wasn’t necessarily the process itself that had him the most concerned; he was also worried about Summers’ recovery.
“I’ve been told every time, it gets harder and harder for the body to recovery from,” he said.
But his overriding emotion is excitement. “I don’t think it hit me that a baby was on the way until Friday night when they told us the surgery was the next morning. I was excited,” he said. “I’m excited to have a newborn. I can’t believe I have another baby.”
Ella Rae’s older siblings, 5- and 3-year-old brothers and a 1-year-old sister, are also excited, though they haven’t had a chance to meet their baby sister yet due to the pandemic. “I think they understand, but I haven’t got to see them so I’m not sure,” Summers said.
“They can’t wait to meet her,” Dyer said. “They’re looking forward to seeing Mom and baby more than they were to seeing Dad.”
He’s hoping Summers and Ella Rae get to come home soon. “I know the other kids see me and go, ‘Where’s Mom at?’” he said.
As for now, Ella Rae is adjusting to her new world, and both her parents are enthralled.
“She sleeps four to five hours already,” Summers said. “I just wanted to cry because she’s so beautiful. She has the chunkiest little cheeks ever.”
“She’s adjusting pretty well, and we’re hoping her sleeping for four to five hours at a time continues for a long time,” Dyer said. “She’s well-loved already. She’s got a lot of family that love her and want to meet her.”