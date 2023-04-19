OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center has announced its plans to host a free monthly music event, Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront, beginning Friday, from 5-8 p.m. featuring live music from local music artist Marc Roe.
Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront will be held on the outdoor plaza behind Bridge View Center, overlooking the Des Moines River and downtown Ottumwa, with weather permitting. If inclement weather is expected, the event will be held just inside the theater lobby.
Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront gives Bridge View Center the opportunity to focus on the local communities and share the artistic talents of local musicians with audiences they may not otherwise reach.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase (no outside food and drink permitted) and a different signature drink will be offered for each event.
Next month, Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront returns May 19 with live music from local country artist Ted Stockton.
