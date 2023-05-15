OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center continues its Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront series with country artist Ted Stockton on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
The free event will be held on the outdoor plaza behind Bridge View Center, overlooking the Des Moines River and downtown Ottumwa, weather permitting. If inclement weather is expected, the event will be held just inside the theater lobby.
Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront gives Bridge View Center the opportunity to focus on the local communities and share the artistic talents of local musicians with audiences they may not otherwise reach.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase (no outside food and drink permitted) and a different signature drink will be offered for each event.
Looking ahead, Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront returns June 16 with live music from Fast Henry singer/guitarist Adam Kulmatycki.
