OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center continues its Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront series with musician Kevin McGinity Friday from 5-8 p.m., just inside the main lobby of the building due to the extreme heat.
This even is free and is sponsored by Mobile Locksmith.
McGinity is a retired teacher who has been playing guitar and singing locally for about 10 years. He has appeared at Market on Main and Pallister Brothers Brewing Company, as well as playing for street events and parties. He plays a wide mix of songs, from Americana and Old Country to Old Rock, and some radio hits. Artists include Willie Nelson, Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, the Beatles, the Band, the Grateful Dead, and many others.
Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront gives Bridge View Center the opportunity to focus on the local arts communities and share the talents of local musicians with audiences they may not otherwise reach.
Food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase, and a signature drink will be offered for those 21 and older. Coolers and outside and beverages are not permitted.
Looking ahead, Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront returns Sept. 15 with live music from Tom Blew, sponsored by T-Mobile.
