OTTUMWA — Beginning Wednesday, Adams Street at Roemer Avenue will be closed for pavement repair. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to use caution when navigating in and around the construction zone.
Also beginning Wednesday, Mable Street will be closed east of Iowa Avenue for pavement repairs. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to use caution when navigating in and around the construction zone.
Both streets are part of the ongoing Phase 8 sewer separation, and are expected to be closed for approximately two weeks.
