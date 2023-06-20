American Gothic Performing Art’s final production of their 2023 season, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," is based on the biblical story of “Joseph” from the Book of Genesis.
The performance will take place Friday and Monday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., at Bridge View Center. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com/venue/49371 and at the main box office. Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. It will also be open two hours before show time on performance days.
Original music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Book and Lyrics by Tim Rice. Popular songs such as “Any Dream Will Do”, “Close Every Door”, and “Go, Go, Go Joseph” made this musical a smash hit! This was their first publicly performed collaboration before going on to write such popular musicals as Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita.
Directed by Dennis Willhoit, choreography by Andréa Edge, with assistance by Benji Godley-Fisher and Cara Langhauser, and music direction by Elijah Schuh. Cast features Diana Upton-Hill as the Narrator, Anthony Andronczyk as Joseph, William Toney as Pharaoh, and a Children’s Chorus of local children from the Ottumwa area.
“Joseph has become one of the timeless treasures of the musical theater catalogue,” Willhoit said in a press release “It's always relevant with great tunes and lots of dancing. This production is sure to delight the senses.”
Ticket prices range from $27 to $35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.