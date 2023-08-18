DES MOINES — Young fairgoers pedaled their way to success in the 2023 Hawkeye Pedal Pull held Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
In the pedal pull, kids attempt to pedal a mini tractor 40 feet (a "full pull") pulling a box weighing 80 pounds for 4-year-olds to 260 pounds for 11-year-olds. In the event of a tie or two full pulls, weight is added and a re-pull is held to determine the winner.
Rorie Masden of Albia won first place in the girl’s 4-year-old division. Waylon Kurinski of Albia took home third in the boy’s 5-year-old division, and Levi Kurinski took second in the 7-year-old division.
