Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values nearing 105 or higher possible for several days Sunday into next week. * WHERE...Portions of southern and southeastern Iowa. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot conditions are anticipated to expand into across southeast Iowa Sunday and then likely extend further into next week as well. Additional expansion of heat related headlines is very possible over most of the region as more certainty on coverage and duration is realized. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&