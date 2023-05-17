DES MOINES — Iowa Travel Industry Partners, the leading statewide association of the tourism and hospitality industry, has announced the recipients of the inaugural iTIP Awards.
The iTIP Awards are open to all individuals, private businesses, for-profit and nonprofit organizations offering a tourism and/or hospitality service in Iowa. Nominations occurred throughout the spring with the iTIP Foundation Board of Trustees scoring the applications. All recipients were nominated by their peers.
American Gothic House in Eldon received the Small Market Arts, Culture and Heritage Award. This award recognizes a business, organization, event or destination that showcases the arts, culture or history for the enhancement of the tourism experience and economic well-being of the community.
The recipients and their guests are invited to a reception and award ceremony at 4 p.m. Monday, June 12 at the Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls. The event is emceed by Saturday Night Live alum and Iowa native Gary Kroeger. Preceding the awards is the iTIP annual meeting, featuring keynote speaker Sydney Rieckhoff, CEO of Iowa-based Almost Famous Popcorn Company. Details of the annual meeting and awards program can be found at iowatravelindustry.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.