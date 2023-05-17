The Fairfield Art Association has announced the opening of "Americana Paintings" by James Henry on Friday, June 2 in the Main Gallery at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. A reception for the artist will be from 6-8 p.m. with a gallery talk by Henry at 7 p.m.
This depiction of America through Henry's eyes is a delightful art show extending throughout the summer months, and his surrealistic style is timely with the soon-ending Salvador Dali exhibit at the Chicago Art Institute.
Henry is an American surrealist painter living in Iowa, the Heartland of the United States of America. Born in 1961, Henry has created over 1,800 works of art in the past 39 years. Henry’s paintings address social and political issues.
Henry developed his own surrealistic style while attending Southeastern Community College and taking Art History.
"My biggest influence was master Salvador Dali,” Henry says. He fell in love with Dali's surrealist eye and updated the content to the issues of a modern society.
Henry’s works of art have been featured in numerous art publications, such as “Manhattan Arts”, “Surreal Magazine” and “New Art Examiner.” He has been in over 400 exhibitions, including 150 solo exhibits. His works are in permanent collections around the world.
It is said that when viewing an exhibition of Henry, it is like getting hit with a hammer. An audience will connect to some pieces through experience, while other paintings seem harsh. If you agree or disagree with Henry’s thoughts and ideas, one thing that everyone can agree on is that they will never forget viewing a James Walker Henry exhibition.
The Hallway Gallery will feature a few artworks by Robert Glocke, recently donated before he left town. Glocke was a founding member of the FAA in 1966. Glocke taught art at Fairfield High School for decades and was personally known for his pottery, but this showing will include early painting and printmaking.
The FAA Sales Gallery will also be open from 6-8 p.m. June 2 and includes many new pieces of jewelry, paintings, Mark Shafer prints and more.
