MADISON, Wis. — Twenty-five Wisconsin and Iowa high school seniors, including those in the Ottumwa Courier’s coverage area, received $1,000 Innovation Scholarships from the Alliant Energy Foundation.
The annual scholarships, to be used for higher education expenses, reflect students’ academic achievements and outstanding leadership in their communities.
Students demonstrated leadership through community service and volunteer work, as well as academic achievement through exceptional grade point averages and test scores. Each student submitted a written essay identifying a problem in their community and proposed a creative solution using science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) concepts.
Cade Bemis, of Pekin High School, and Tinley McLain, of Van Buren High School, were recipients of the scholarship.
“Supporting workforce readiness and fostering young minds interested in STEM-based careers is critical to developing a skilled and innovative workforce,” said Julie Bauer, executive director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “These students have a bright future and we are thrilled to contribute to their success.”
Recipients must be 24 or under and enrolling for the first time at an undergraduate school. They also must reside within Alliant Energy’s service territory at the time of application and be a dependent child of a current Alliant Energy customer or a customer themselves.
More information on the Innovation Scholarships and a full list of scholarships offered by Alliant Energy can be found at alliantenergy.com/scholarship.
