Fairfield is one of the first stops for Dr. Chris Jones as he launches his new book, “The Swine Republic: Struggles With the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality” at the Fairfield Public Library on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. Jones will talk about the book and answer audience questions. Signed copies are available for sale at a $5 discount.
The event is organized by the Southeast Iowa Sierra Club and co-sponsored by Jefferson County Farmers & Neighbors, Inc., Sustainable Iowa Land Trust, Sustainable Living Coalition and Radiance Dairy.
