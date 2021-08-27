BATAVIA — The country school reunion is coming up next month.
Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Batavia Community Center. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish and table service; coffee and tea will be provided.
The event is open to anyone who attended a one-room country school, and all former students and teachers of Hickory Ridge No. 2, Centennial No. 7, Cross Lanes N. 3, Polk No. 5, Hazel Dell, Locust Grove No. 3, Indiana No. 1, Des Moines No. 2, Highland Center, and Brookville are encouraged to attend.