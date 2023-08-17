OTTUMWA — The Beach Ottumwa outdoor water park will be closing for the season on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m., and will be closed Aug. 23-25, but open on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 26-27.
Park admission is $6.
On Aug. 28, the annual Dog Paddle will be held from 5-7 p.m., as dogs and their owners will swim together. Dogs are only allowed in the wave pool, and must be current on vaccinations, on a leash at all times and accompanied by an adult 18 or older.
Admission to the Dog Paddle include supplies, a cash donation to the Heartland Humane Society, or a bag of dog food (one per animal), which is then donated to the humane society. Owners are also reminded to bring towels to dry their dogs.
If anyone wants to take one of the humane society dogs to the Dog Paddle, they may call the humane society at (641) 682-1228 to make arrangements.
