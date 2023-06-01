OTTUMWA — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to honor and spread awareness for the more than 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 300,000 in Iowa and Illinois.
As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. By 2050, the number of seniors aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to double to nearly 13 million.
Although there are no current medications to cure Alzheimer's, there are two recently approved treatments by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that can slow down the progression of the disease when taken in the early stages of Alzheimer's. There are also several more promising treatments on the horizon, and after many decades without any treatment options, there is hope on the horizon in the era of new treatments.
During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging individuals who are experiencing cognitive issues to schedule an appointment with their doctor. An early diagnosis of Alzheimer's provides a range of benefits for the individuals, including access to new treatments.
While new treatments are a critical benefit to an early diagnosis, there are other important benefits for individuals and their families including:
Medical benefits:
— An opportunity to participate in clinical trials.
— A chance to prioritize your health with lifestyle changes, like controlling blood pressure, stopping smoking, exercising, and staying mentally and socially active, may help preserve cognitive function longer and can improve your overall quality of life.
Emotional and social benefits:
– Receiving an early Alzheimer’s diagnosis may help lessen anxieties about why you are experiencing symptoms.
— You and your family also have the opportunity to maximize your time together and access resources and support programs.
More time to plan for the future:
— Planning ahead allows you to express your wishes about legal, financial and end-of-life decisions. You and your family will be able to review and update legal documents, discuss finances and property, and identify your care preferences.
— You can also address potential safety issues, such as driving or wandering, ahead of time.
Cost savings:
— Early diagnosis saves costs of medical and long-term care for both families and the U.S. government.
The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter has local care and support resources to help Ottumwa area families facing the disease. Find out about local education programs, support groups, events and volunteer opportunities at alz.org/Iowa or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.