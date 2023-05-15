Bentonsport Historic District, nestled in a valley along the Des Moines River, will have their annual Flea Market & Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28.
There will be free horse drawn covered wagon rides for the family to enjoy. The wagon will pick up next to Iron and Lace in which visitors can ride the loop or jump on and off at the west end where Sisters Vintage with antiques, bake goods, Chicago hotdogs are at. Demonstrations with blacksmithing, woodworking and more will be during the event.
The Indian Artifact Museum (off Des Moines Street) will be open with over 5,000 artifacts found locally in the tri-state area, along with up to 20 native trees cut into back displays and inside the museum, which enhances the experience when visitors walk in. It is free to the public.
John Boyer from Van Buren County is a one-man band, singing and playing guitar and harmonica, and adding in a ukulele for good measure. Boyer is at home in any venue and has been playing for many years; he has played in Texas, Iowa and at the Iowa State Fair. Boyer will perform Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. in the Bentonsport riverside park. Tom Shadonix will also be playing his violin and guitar on the porch of the Greef General Store.
Plan to eat lunch or supper with any of the food vendors. Bub’s Grub will be back with tenderloins and super nachos at the east side by shelter; El Gringo Loco with street style tacos and fried Oreos; Mitchell’s Kettle Corn and Lemonade Shake Ups; and Wake & Bakery with coffee, drinks and bakery items will be in front area of park and shops. Chicago-style hotdogs with all the toppings, Italian beef sandwich and donuts will be at the west end by Sisters Vintage. Wagon Wheel will also be back again for wine tasting.
Visit the outside vendors with antiques, hand carved woodwork, glass and yard art, fishing pole holders, Tupperware, Scentsy, pet products and flea market items. The shops include Iron & Lace (pottery, rugs and blacksmith items), Greef General Store (antiques and fudge), Tween (handmade woodwork), Sister’s Vintage (antiques) and She Shed (quilts, jewelry, balsamic vinegars for cooking).
Campgrounds are at the east end of the village past the Indian Artifact Museum. Reservations can be made up to five days in advance. Drive ins are usually available but people can call Van Buren County Conservation for updated information. Morris Park Campgrounds is another option near Stockport for reservations and drive in. Call 319-293-3589 for camping info. Reservations can be made at mycountyparks.com in Van Buren County.
Bentonsport electric vehicle charge station is now connected and operational. The charge station was installed on Sanford Street near the Mason House Inn. It is a dual ports bollard system and can be accessed through ChargePoint. It is open and available to the public 24 hours. The charge is $2 per hour and can be paid with a credit card or Chargepoint account.
For more details or information about the Bentonsport Flea Market & Craft show or how you can be a vendor in the event, call Cheryl at the Van Buren County Conservation office 319-293-3589 or email cduke@vanburencounty.iowa.gov. Set up is from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and new vendors are welcome to stop in and set up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.