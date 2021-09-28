BENTONSPORT — Bentonsport Historic District is celebrating fall with the Bentonsport Riverfest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9-10.
Antiques, craftss and artworks will be available in the park along the Des Moines River, and shops will be open throughout the event. Additionally, the Indian Artifact Museum, with more than 5,000 artifacts displayed, will be open for the festival.
A new part of the Riverfest this year will be the Illusion, Comedy and Ventriloquism by Fun Factory will be held at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the park.
Demonstrations will also be in full force with the blacksmith at Iron & Lace, woodcarving at the Odd Fellows Lodge, and others in the park. A candle dipping demonstration will run from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Twister River Gifts and Antiques. Wooden Wheel Vineyards will be offering wine tasting, and, Saturday only, Amish baked goods will be available.
Entertainment includes the one-man band John Boyer on vocals, guitar, harmonica and ukulele. His performances will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the park. Tom Shadonix will perform on guitar and violin on the porch of the Greef General Store during the event.
The weekend will also feature free horse-drawn wagon rides and two book signings at the general store. A wide variety of food vendors will also be available.
For more details or information about the Bentonsport Flea Market & Craft show or how to be a vendor in the event, call Cheryl at the Van Buren County Conservation office 319-293-3589, email cheryl@netins.net or visit www.greefstore.com.